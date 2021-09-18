 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $429,990

Welcome to Riverwood, featuring Charlottesville's most affordable new homes on private homesites w/ a 5-acre community park! This Ferncliff Homesite Special features 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a full unfinished basement plus a 2 car garage for early 2022 move-in. Plus, a spacious owner's suite with private bath & walk in closet, and an open concept main level featuring a gourmet kitchen with large island, granite stainless steel appliances, and luxurious vinyl plank flooring. Located in the final section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk from the new community park & steps away from the walking trail to the Rivanna River. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $5,000 toward closing for a limited time!

