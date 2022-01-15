3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $429,000

This like new, upgraded townhome is nestled in the community of Cascadia on the edge of Charlottesville, close to many of the city’s amenities and across the street from Darden Towe Park. Light and bright throughout, this end unit features an upgraded kitchen which is the center piece of the open plan. Recessed lighting, stainless appliances, and granite counters. The spacious primary suite includes dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Finished rec room also has a full bathroom, making it ideal to serve as an additional bedroom. Attached, one-car garage for convenience. Townhome backs to a lovely common area. Community features a clubhouse and pool. Eco-smart construction with a HERS Score of 58. Why wait for new construction when you can have it all right now?