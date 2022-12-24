A new home ready for the new year. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2-half baths with tons of appeal. Luxury plank flooring throughout the Chef's kitchen with granite island, gas stove & stainless appliances with plenty of room for entertaining opening to living room. Terrace level offers large space for family, media or rec room, home office & 1/2 bath. Spacious trex deck and small courtyard leading to detached garage round out the space. Easy access to I-64 and downtown mall. Community fun with pool, clubhouse, walking trails, playgrounds, lit sidewalks and community raised bed garden plots.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $429,000
