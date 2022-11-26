3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $428,060

Under Construction for March completion - The FINAL HOMESITE for the Calvert floorplan at Berkmar Overlook, featuring maintenance-free main level living in the heart of Charlottesville! The Calvert boasts an open-concept design with 2-car garage, spacious 1st floor owners suite and gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, oak stairs & luxury vinyl plank throughout the living area on the first floor. Enjoy a private 1st floor owner’s suite with walk-in closet and private bath with dual vanities. This final homesite is situated in the cul de sac where you can enjoy a 10x16 patio backing to private tree line. Upstairs, you’ll find two additional spacious bedrooms & a full bath. PLUS, Berkmar Overlook’s Centrally located community park features a gazebo, patio w/ fire-pit, playground, green space & more! Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Visit our website to schedule an appointment today and receive our special Holiday Savings!