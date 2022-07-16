 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $425,000

Built in 2017, this mid level entry townhome is larger than most with spacious rooms on all floors and fenced in back yard. The open floor plan features a large family room, dining room and kitchen with an abundance of cabinets. Granite tops. Center island. Hardwood flooring the entire main level. Stainless appliances. Upstairs features spacious rooms including a owner's suite and guest bath with double vanities. The lower level features a large rec room. The installation of a partition wall creates bedroom 4. Rough in bath ready to be finished too. Composite deck off the main level. Walk out the lower level to a yard with privacy fencing. Great opportunity to create more outdoor living space. Energy efficient construction verified with a Pearl Certification Gold Certificate. The Pavilions at Pantops is a great location close to Downtown Cville. Featuring community amenities with Darden Towe Park very nearby.

