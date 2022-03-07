 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $425,000

Elevated ranch featuring hardwood floors that haven't seen the light of day in over 40 years! Living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and a full bath with new oversized walk-in shower on the main level. Family room, office, laundry and full bath on the lower level. Large room for storage. This home is zoned R1S which allows an auxiliary unit. One of the two must be owner occupied. Convert the basement and enjoy additional income to cover your mortgage payment. Views of Browns Mountain, from the rear yard you can see Moore's Creek. Newer appliances, HVAC, hot water heater.

