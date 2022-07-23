Premiere END UNIT townhome w/ DIRECT MOUNTAIN VIEWS from ROOFTOP TERRACE. This light filled, open floor plan offers 3BR, 3.5BA, dedicated home office space plus additional bonus room. 2 car garage + storage closet means ample storage & parking. Kitchen is well appointed w/ granite counters, large center island, spacious pantry, touch faucet & recently upgraded stainless appliances. Flexible layout = space for home gym, 4th bedroom, game room, etc.. Built w/ Green Living features in mind - energy efficient HERS rated home w/ TRANE HVAC, 2nd zone ductless mini-split, Low E windows & whole house air cycler for improved air quality. 1 year buyer home warranty included. Convenient location within walking distance to Harris Teeter, Bonefish Grill, Starbucks, local farmers market & an easy commute to UVA, NGIC/DIA. OH Sun 7/24 1-3
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Usually when someone in authority demands changes in an organization’s direction it is because that organization is failing. The University of…
This is the 10th fatal crash investigated by Albemarle County police this year.
Virginia’s Friday starter Nate Savino and center fielder Chris Newell highlight the list of Cavaliers to keep an eye on heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.
The 2022 All Central Virginia softball team.
The Innocence Project at UVa Law has been working on the case since 2018
On June 26 we called for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to remove Casey Flores from his LGBTQ+ advisory board because of Flores’ history of obsc…
By Kimberly Stewart
The 2022 All Central Virginia baseball team.
Among the three Democrats who have so far announced plans to run for the seat, Laufer raised the most money.
The bull terrier was put to death on Thursday, Albemarle County officials announced Friday.