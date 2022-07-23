3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $425,000

Premiere END UNIT townhome w/ DIRECT MOUNTAIN VIEWS from ROOFTOP TERRACE. This light filled, open floor plan offers 3BR, 3.5BA, dedicated home office space plus additional bonus room. 2 car garage + storage closet means ample storage & parking. Kitchen is well appointed w/ granite counters, large center island, spacious pantry, touch faucet & recently upgraded stainless appliances. Flexible layout = space for home gym, 4th bedroom, game room, etc.. Built w/ Green Living features in mind - energy efficient HERS rated home w/ TRANE HVAC, 2nd zone ductless mini-split, Low E windows & whole house air cycler for improved air quality. 1 year buyer home warranty included. Convenient location within walking distance to Harris Teeter, Bonefish Grill, Starbucks, local farmers market & an easy commute to UVA, NGIC/DIA. OH Sun 7/24 1-3