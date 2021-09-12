3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $425,000

- 3BR and 3.5 BA towhnome located on a quiet side street in Avinity. - Open floor plan with an upgraded kitchen. - Three large bedrooms with en suite baths. Both upstairs bedrooms could function as master bedrooms. - Wood floors throughout the main level. - Covered second story front balcony. - Large HOA maintained common area off back of kitchen. - Large garage providing storage space. - Avinity Clubhouse steps away with an entertaining space and fitness area. - Minutes to Downtown, UVA, movie theaters, restaurants and super markets.