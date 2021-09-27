A charming whole-house renovation in the city's popular Johnson Village neighborhood. This home has been lovingly refurbished from top to bottom. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, cabinets, solid surface countertops, and a farm sink. The three upstairs bedrooms have beautiful refinished hardwood floors and good natural light. Both bathrooms are updated with fresh new finishings and fixtures. A large woodburning fireplace anchors a family room on the lower level of the home. There is also a bonus room that could be used as a fourth bedroom or a home office. Enjoy outdoor living on a large rear patio. Other improvements include a new roof, gutters, downspouts, and replaced plumbing throughout the house. Walk to UVA Grounds and the Jefferson Park Avenue restaurants. Minutes to Downtown and 5th Street Station shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $420,000
