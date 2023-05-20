This modern and light-filled 3 bedroom end unit features an open-concept kitchen, dining & living room, plus a home office & 2-car garage. The well-appointed kitchen is complete with maple espresso cabinetry, granite counters and stainless appliances. Lovely mountain views from both the back deck and primary suite. Convenient rear driveway and garage parking/storage. Located within the Sunset Overlook neighborhood featuring a playground and guest parking. Just 5 minutes from Wegmans/5th Street Station and Azalea Park, 10 minutes from UVA and downtown mall.