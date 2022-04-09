3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $419,900

Like New End Unit at Pavilions of Pantops with 2 covered porches, 3rd floor deck with mountain views and private rear terrace. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath was beautifully upgraded by the current owners with extensive built-ins and trim work throughout. The well appointed kitchen includes two islands, abundant counter top space and cabinet storage, fresh white cabinets and subway tile backsplash. The kitchen opens to a sunny dining room and large great room with french doors that open to one of the covered porches which is a perfect spot for outdoor entertaining. The top floor includes a private master suite with open deck and two bedrooms with shared bath. The current owners partially a completed a workout gym in the terrace level which could also be converted to an office or playroom with additional finishing. This home is an absolute showplace with all the extra details!