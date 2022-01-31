 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $419,000

OPEN HOUSE Sunday 1/30 12-2PM! Charming Sun filled Redfields home with huge wraparound front porch, fully fenced backyard and storage shed. Featuring recently upgraded bamboo flooring ($3k), second level HAVAC ($5k) and fully encapsulated crawl space ($6K). Master suite has a tray ceiling, ceiling fan, large walk in closet and full bath. Main level has a home office with french doors, gas fireplace in the living room, dining room with wood paneling. Yard has an invisible fence and ample space for a vegetable garden with tool shed. Community pool, playground, nature trails. Just 4 minutes to UVA, downtown Charlottesville and 5th Street Station shopping. One minute from I-64.

