3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $417,000

Open House This Sunday, 12 to 2pm! Conveniently located seconds to Forest Hills Park and only minutes to UVA Medical Center, all things campus, Downtown Charlottesville, 5th Street Station and more! Enjoy large bright spaces in all of the right places in and around this Fifeville charmer! Offering 1600+ finished square feet, 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large updated kitchen with newer countertops, cabinets and appliances, a spacious den, finished bonus space, and fenced backyard! Appreciate the 10 year old architectural shingle roof, windows, conditioned crawlspace, and spray-foamed attic for efficiency! Don't miss your opportunity to own this great home in a great location, offered a great price!

