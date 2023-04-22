Enjoy this custom-built home on 2 acres close to several wineries, Historic James Monroe's Highland, and Monticello. Relax and unwind from a long day in front of the stone fireplace or create a scrumptious dinner in your chef's kitchen all while being able to entertain guests in this open and airy floor plan. The primary suite has a large walk-in closet and the ensuite has a huge shower with double shower heads. Two more bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry finish off the main level. The walkout terrace level is already framed for future rooms, is roughed-in for a future bathroom and has a finished room that would make a great office. Plenty of room to park in the blacktopped driveway, and plenty of room to garden or just enjoy the outdoors.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $415,000
