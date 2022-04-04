3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $415,000

PEARL CERTIFIED....Open House from 1-3 on Sunday. SOLAR PANELS (electric bill ranges from $6-$70). HUGE SAVINGS. This ultra private, end unit, townhouse boasts an open-concept main level; hardwood floors; sleek modern kitchen w/breakfast bar, granitecountertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and adjacent home office; spacious master bedroom w/large WIC; master bath w/dual vanity, walk in tiledshower and whirlpool tub; two other front facing bedrooms offer loads of natural light; floored attic storage. Back patio for grilling & relaxing offers privacy. The Belvedere neighborhood is celebrated for its green space, walkability, & sustainable urban design. It offers a community park, walking trails, bike lanes, easy access to the Fairview swim and tennis club, and a community garden that sits just across the street from this home.