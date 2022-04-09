This IMMACULATELY MAINTAINED 3 bed 2.5 bath CRAFTSMAN STLE TOWNHOME boasts a FIRST FLOOR HOME OFFICE, rear-facing DETACHED 2-CAR GARAGE, and light-filled EAT-IN KITCHEN with ISLAND, bar seating, stainless appliances, and pantry! Enjoy the MOUNTAIN VIEWS off the COVERED BACK DECK; rest easy in the upstairs PRIMARY SUITE with WALK-IN CLOSET and spacious GLASS SHOWER; and utilize the full-sun GARDEN BEDS to grow flowers or veggies in the FENCED-IN BACKYARD! Dive into the AMENITIES that the CASCADIA NEIGHBORHOOD has to offer (POOL, two playgrounds, a clubhouse, & more!) and relish in being CONVENIENTLY LOCATED just minutes from DARDEN TOWE PARK, Pantops shopping, and more!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $415,000
