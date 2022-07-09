 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $415,000

Rare offering in peaceful Birnam Wood! Over 2300 finished square feet includes three generous bedrooms and four baths, with a finished walk-out basement leading to beautifully landscaped patio and garden beds. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances and granite counters (granite also in full bathrooms), and is open to living area and private deck. Ideally positioned on quiet cul-de-sac, adjoining tranquil 25-acre county park with trail access. Enjoy carpet-free, quality construction in a serene setting just around the corner from shopping, dining, schools, and businesses.

