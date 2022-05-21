3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $415,000

This Coveted, End Unit, Luxury Townhouse in the highly sought after Cascadia neighborhood has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Half Baths and lots of Natural Light from the Extra Windows an end unit provides. The Lower Level has a Private Office with French Doors, a Half Bath, and a Rec Room for games, TV, & exercise, that opens up onto an Expanded, Upgraded Patio and Fenced Backyard leading to the Detached, 2 Car Garage. The Main Level has an Open Floor Plan with a Dining Area, an Upscale Kitchen with Island/Bar for extra food prep space and extra seating, a Large Living Room, a 2nd Half Bath, and an inviting Deck overlooking the Back Yard. The Upper Level has the Luxury Master Bedroom, complete with Tray Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, and Ensuite, Dual Vanity, Master Bath. Two more Bedrooms, another Full Bath, and the Laundry finish out the upper level. This end unit has yard to enjoy on the front, the side, and the back. There is even a small, sunny, garden space. Cascadia living has much to offer including Views of Charlottesville & the Blue Ridge Mountains, Amenities including a pool, clubhouse, & playgrounds, and it is Convenient to Pantops shopping, Downtown, UVA, I64, Darden Towe Park and other area attractions.