Beautiful Southern Development end unit townhome in popular Pavilions on Pantops community with loads of special upgrades. Main level offers an enormous kitchen with countertops for miles, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances, and loads of storage. The spacious kitchen opens to the dining room with french doors opening to the deck in the rear. Hardwood floors throughout the main level and a sun-drenched living room with access to one of two front porches. Upstairs are two ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath, along with the convenient laundry area. The owners suite enjoys the second of the two front porches with Western mountain views, a large walk in closet, a second large closet, and a generous bathroom with double vanities. On the lower level, you'll find finished rec room, currently used as a guest space, and 3rd full bath, as well as the useful 1-car garage. Playgrounds and walking trails, ALL landscaping, snow removal, and trash pickup all included in HOA.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $415,000
