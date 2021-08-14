3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $414,000

Fantastic home in Cascadia only a 5 minute walk to Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. This home is in pristine condition! 3 Bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half Baths, 2 car Garage with shelving. As you enter the front door there is a bright & sunny Office, 1/2 Bath & a large Recreation room that opens up into the fenced Backyard. Wide Planked Luxury Vinyl Flooring throughout most of the home. Kitchen has upgraded Cabinets, granite Counter-tops, stainless Appliances, counter-depth Refrigerator, Gas Range & tile Backsplash. The Dining Room opens up to spacious Deck. The Living Room has lots of natural light & there is a 1/2 Bath for guests. Upstairs there is a Master Bedroom with Tray Ceiling & Master Bath. Upstairs Washer & Dryer for convenience. 2 additional Bedrooms & full Bath. 3 Ceiling Fans. Fenced-in Backyard. Running & walking Trails. Convenient location close to Hospitals, Shopping, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Darden Towe Park & Downtown Charlottesville. Ting Internet.