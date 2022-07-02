3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $410,000

A Great new property ready to sell, in perfect move in condition. New flooring on 1st floor and new paint as well. First floor you have a nice foyer with coat closet and 1/2 bath. Continuing to the back of house there is a Great room with fireplace, kitchen and dining space. upstairs there ae 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Masteris Large and has two large walk in closets. The master overlooks the back yard. Laundry is in separate room off hall. The backyard is fenced, beautifully landscaped and plenty of room for activities.