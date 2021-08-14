3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $409,000

Cascadia. Great location close to downtown and easy access to I64. This amenity rich, sidewalk lined neighborhood features views, clubhouse, pool, and playground. Built in 2018 by a trusted local builder, this home is in terrific condition. Enjoy long range mountain views from both front porches. The lower level features a large rec room great for lots of uses plus a half bath. Upstairs features an open floor plan with great room, dining space, and a large kitchen with island, tile backsplash, and stainless appliance. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level and the 2nd floor bedrooms too. The owner's suite includes an attached bath with double vanities, tiled shower, and walk in closet. The laundry is on the same level as the bedrooms. Built with energy efficiency in mind, this home scored a 65 on the HERS Index when built.