 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $409,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $409,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $409,000

Cascadia. Great location close to downtown and easy access to I64. This amenity rich, sidewalk lined neighborhood features views, clubhouse, pool, and playground. Built in 2018 by a trusted local builder, this home is in terrific condition. Enjoy long range mountain views from both front porches. The lower level features a large rec room great for lots of uses plus a half bath. Upstairs features an open floor plan with great room, dining space, and a large kitchen with island, tile backsplash, and stainless appliance. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level and the 2nd floor bedrooms too. The owner's suite includes an attached bath with double vanities, tiled shower, and walk in closet. The laundry is on the same level as the bedrooms. Built with energy efficiency in mind, this home scored a 65 on the HERS Index when built.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave
UVa

UVa Health restricts visitors in wake of COVID wave

“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert