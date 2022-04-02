 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $405,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $405,000

This charming Belmont Cottage has it all! Open Floor plan, Granite counters and Maple Cabinets, a large Master Suite and Off Street Parking. All in a Certified High Performing home (including Solar panels). Close to downtown and Belmont park, and an easy jump to 5th st station, the convenience cant be beat!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert