3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $400,000

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom HOLLYMEAD brick RANCH features a NEWER ROOF, HVAC, & SHED (with electricity and insulation) as well as a flawlessly maintained FENCED-IN PRIVATE YARD consisting of peaceful walking paths, inviting fire pit, & thoughtful landscaping! Enjoy ONE LEVEL LIVING at its finest with a spacious FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY SUITE w/ sitting area, WALK-IN CLOSET, and ensuite PRIMARY BATH! Prepare meals in the WHITE KITCHEN with ISLAND and endless countertop space! Relax in the LIVING ROOM near the WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE! Located on a QUIET CUL-DE-SAC street just minutes from Hollymead Lake, UVA, Hollymead Shopping Center, the Charlottesville Airport, and more!