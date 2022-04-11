3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $400,000

This 3 bed, 2 full / 2 half bath COLONIAL TOWNHOME features new COMMERCIALLY GRADED LAMINATE FLOORING, a newly FENCED-IN PRIVATE BACKYARD and PATIO, a newer CARRIER HEATING/COOLING SYSTEM with programmable thermostat, convenient attached 1-CAR GARAGE, and a light-filled main level OPEN FLOORPLAN which is beautifully designed around the KITCHEN, featuring a center ISLAND, maple cabinets, and pantry! Dine with friends in the off-kitchen DINING NOOK and host a movie night in the SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM! Rest easy in the upstairs PRIMARY SUITE containing a WALK-IN CLOSET, soaring VAULTED CEILINGS, and spacious ensuite bath featuring a SOAKER TUB and GLASS SHOWER! Enjoy living in the amenity-rich PAVILIONS AT PANTOPS neighborhood, featuring luxuries such as trails, playgrounds, lakes, and more, as well as the CONVENIENCE of being located just five minutes from Pantops shopping, Darden Towe Park, & Riverview Park!