3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $400,000

This immaculately maintained STANLEY MARTIN END UNIT TOWNHOME, recently constructed in 2019, features 3 beds and 2 full/2 half baths, an ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE with additional storage shelving & kayak rack, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT, a 8'x18' SUNNY BACK DECK just perfect for grilling and entertaining, and a light-filled EAT-IN KITCHEN with stainless steel appliances, spacious granite countertops, endless bright white cabinetry, and a center island! Enjoy the convenience of having a FIRST FLOOR HOME OFFICE, bathrooms on every floor featuring raised vanities & soft-close drawers, and a home that is only 3 years old! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED in Hollymead Town Center within walking distance to Hollymead Shopping Center, a 3 minute drive to the Charlottesville Airport, 7 minute drive from Chris Greene Lake Park & Ivy Creek Foundation, and just 15 minutes from UVA! Ductless fresh air recovery system exists. Open House Sun 8/28 12-2PM.

