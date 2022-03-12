3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,999

Filled with natural light this stunning 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath townhome has been immaculately kept and is move-in ready. Generous kitchen with beautiful granite, stainless appliances, pantry and deck access pair perfectly with the bright, open living room. Owner's bedroom offers a walk-in closet, bathroom with double vanities, & walk in shower. Laundry is conveniently located on bedroom level of this townhome. The entry level has a spacious office/den with adjoining half bath. An easy walk to shopping, grocery's, and dining at the Hollymead Town Center.