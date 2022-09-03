 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,750

CENTRALLY LOCATED and charming Belmont Cottage! This desirable 3BR/2.5BA home features HARDWOOD floors throughout, private FENCED-IN YARD, and gorgeous OPEN CONCEPT floor plan. The kitchen features GRANITE countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, a large EAT-IN Island, and beautiful WHITE CABINETS. Enjoy hosting meals in the dining room or simply enjoying a cup of coffee out on the back patio. Upstairs you will find the primary suite featuring a private bathroom with SEPARATE VANITIES, two additional bedrooms, and full bath. Plenty of on-street parking in addition to the PRIVATE DRIVEWAY behind the home.

