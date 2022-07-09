3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,000

Welcome to Avemore, a 34 total townhome community with amenities including a fitness center, swimming pool, clubhouse, sidewalks and a City bus stop at the front entrance. Built in 2016, this END unit sustains a low maintenance exterior and has well appointed features including Granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, wood floors on the entry and second level, Ceramic Tile in bathrooms, Vaulted ceilings in guest bedrooms, timeless lighting fixtures and speckled Epoxy on the garage floor plus storage racks! At the entry level, the large finished rec room is a bonus for extra living space, guest space, a home office or workout space! The 2nd level offers an "open concept” of living/dining/kitchen space that is perfect for entertaining. The 3rd floor includes 2 bedrooms, a full hall bath, laundry room and Master en suite with a walk-in closet. Conveniently located nearby shopping, dining, GRIT coffee, Wawa, Sentara Martha Jefferson hospital, minutes to downtown Charlottesville and within pedestrian access of Darden Towe Park which sits along the Rivanna River! Quick Closing possible!