Better-than-new 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath attached home with 3 bedrooms, office and two car garage minutes to town, shopping and major highways. This home is in the popular Sunset Overlook Townes neighborhood with gorgeous mountain views and easy access to recreational opportunities. See document section of the MLS for a list of additional features. The Mozart floor plan emphasizes a comfortable living style with the gourmet kitchen adjacent to the large porch allowing for any and all meals to be enjoyed outside when possible.Showings start Oct 14, 2pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,000
