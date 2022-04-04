3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,000

Beautiful townhouse in a highly desirable location on Pantops! Includes: 3 bedrooms upstairs, two full bathrooms and two half baths, a bonus room (or home office) in the basement, fenced back-yard, and three TREX porches for viewing the mountain views and sunsets. Kitchen has granite countertops, 42" maple cabinets, large island and custom tile backsplash. Master's suite with two closets and double vanities. All a 10-minute drive to downtown Charlottesville, and less than 5 minute drive to Martha Jefferson Hospital or the I-64 exits.