 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,000

Beautiful townhouse in a highly desirable location on Pantops! Includes: 3 bedrooms upstairs, two full bathrooms and two half baths, a bonus room (or home office) in the basement, fenced back-yard, and three TREX porches for viewing the mountain views and sunsets. Kitchen has granite countertops, 42" maple cabinets, large island and custom tile backsplash. Master's suite with two closets and double vanities. All a 10-minute drive to downtown Charlottesville, and less than 5 minute drive to Martha Jefferson Hospital or the I-64 exits.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert