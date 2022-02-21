 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,000

Well maintained home on a cup-de-sac that you can put your own design touches on! Great location in close proximity to everywhere you'd like to be in Charlottesville's Fieldbrook neighborhood! There is a fourth bedroom in the basement along with a full bath. Bedroom not in room count due to ingress & egress. Wont last long!

