Immaculate like-new end-unit home located close to everything. Entry level boasts a sun-drenched foyer and large multi-purpose room with half bath and access to/from the 2 car rear garage. Upstairs main level open floorplan includes well-appointed upgraded gourmet kitchen with oversized island, dining area, and spacious great room which opens to the large rear deck. Head up to the bedroom level to find a large owner's suite featuring a gorgeous master bath with dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Hall area has great laundry room and upgraded full bath. When originally built, this owner had the wall between bedrooms 2 & 3 left open to create one very large bedroom. That dividing wall will be professionally installed for the new owner (prior to closing) to create two separate bedrooms OR left as is, however the new owner would prefer. Ideal location just minutes from UVA, Downtown, 5th Street Station & Wegmans, & I-64. Tons of neighborhood amenities including dog park, clubhouse, playground, full gym as well as frequent neighborhood wine socials. This home conveniently located near the front of the neighborhood for easy in and out access!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,000
Who will be Virginia's next football coach? A look at the potential candidates.
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down following the Cavaliers’ bowl game.
Virginia took a record-setting year by Brennan Armstrong and the offense and spun it into an uninspired .500 season, topped off with yet another painful loss in the commonwealth’s fiercest rivalry, writes Mike Barber.
Video footage taken by a FedEx driver shows a Staunton man crashing and flipping his vehicle on Interstate 64 following a vehicle pursuit with…
Bobby Haskins’ last touch of the football could’ve been when he fell on it in his own end zone for a safety with less than four minutes to go …
Updated at 7:30 p.m. with more information.
Virginia's Pack Line defense will face one of its biggest tests of the season against Iowa, which has the nation's leading scorer and has eclipsed 100 points three times this season.
Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19…
This is how Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure at Virginia was destined to end. He was never going to coach college football into his dotage and was never going to betray his team with energy he deemed less than full-throttle, writes David Teel.