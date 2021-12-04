3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $399,000

Immaculate like-new end-unit home located close to everything. Entry level boasts a sun-drenched foyer and large multi-purpose room with half bath and access to/from the 2 car rear garage. Upstairs main level open floorplan includes well-appointed upgraded gourmet kitchen with oversized island, dining area, and spacious great room which opens to the large rear deck. Head up to the bedroom level to find a large owner's suite featuring a gorgeous master bath with dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. Hall area has great laundry room and upgraded full bath. When originally built, this owner had the wall between bedrooms 2 & 3 left open to create one very large bedroom. That dividing wall will be professionally installed for the new owner (prior to closing) to create two separate bedrooms OR left as is, however the new owner would prefer. Ideal location just minutes from UVA, Downtown, 5th Street Station & Wegmans, & I-64. Tons of neighborhood amenities including dog park, clubhouse, playground, full gym as well as frequent neighborhood wine socials. This home conveniently located near the front of the neighborhood for easy in and out access!