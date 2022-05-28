3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $395,000

Albemarle County Schools! The Pavilions at Pantops is one of the easiest places to call home within a 5 min commute to all things Cville! Enjoy having your lawn, trash service and exterior maintenance taken care of with professional management covered by the HOA. This home has a huge garage, the owner fits his suburban and still has plenty of space for storage. The main level of this home has an open floorplan with great room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and half bath. 2nd floor has laundry closet, master suite plus 2 additional bedrooms. This home is very roomy and you'll never run out of storage. Rare fenced in back yard with extended patio. Community has walking trails, basketball court, tennis and playground. Darden Towe Park, Rivanna River area very close by as well!