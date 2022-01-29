 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $395,000

Here IT is! 3 story beauty just Minutes from downtown & immediate access to Rivanna walking trails! This 3 Bed, 2.5 bath in Dunlora Forest is ready for you to move into! Offering an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters a center island and breakfast bar! You'll find a tray ceiling in the main bedroom and a large ceramic tile shower with double shower heads in the main bath. Enjoy time outside on the back patio amongst the trees.

