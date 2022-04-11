 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $395,000

OPEN HOUSE Sunday 1-3:00 Enjoy the sweet Virginia breeze from the expansive front porch on this custom built, one level living home. The beautiful cook's kitchen has Inter Continental glazed cabinets, plenty of granite counter space and newer appliances. The open floor plan on the main level has distressed pine floors and plenty of natural light. The primary bedroom enjoys a walk-in closet and both shower and soaking tub. Upstairs you'll find two generously sized bedrooms and a bathroom. The new deck with stylish cable wiring, and bluestone patio, overlook a quiet and serene space of the backyard. The 2 car garage has room for storage. And all set in an ideal neighborhood of the Crozet community.

