3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $394,950

Bright, open 3BR / potential 4BR Dunlora Forest townhome ready for you! Conveniently located with easy access to Rt. 29, 250 bypass, downtown,UVA, Martha Jefferson, and so much more! Neighborhood includes sidewalks, a playground, and 2 wooded paths, one of which leads to Pen Park where you can enjoy weekly farmer's market, play areas, and the Meadowcreek Golf Course! Interior boasts an open floorplan with high ceilings, a mix of hardwood, ceramic tile, and carpeted flooring, and Primary Bedroom Suite with double shower. Full-size side-by-side washer/dryer. Outside, enjoy the aggregate stone patio out back and enough driveway space to park in or out of the 1-car garage.