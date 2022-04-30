3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $394,900

This 3 bedroom 2 full & 2 half bath end unit townhome is ready for new owners. Many items were upgraded during construction, including hardwood stairs. This townhouse was built with Green Living features in mind, this home includes a Trane HVAC, Low E windows, and whole house air cycler for improved air quality. Owner's bedroom offers a walk-in closet, bathroom with double vanities, & walk in shower. Laundry is conveniently located on bedroom level of this townhome. The entry level has a spacious office/den with adjoining half bath. A short walk to shopping, grocery's, and dining at the Hollymead Town Center.