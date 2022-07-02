 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Daily Progress is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by an anonymous donor that values the importance of journalism

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $389,900

Albemarle County Schools! The Pavilions at Pantops is one of the easiest places to call home within a 5 min commute to all things Cville! Enjoy having your lawn, trash service and exterior maintenance taken care of with professional management covered by the HOA. This home has a huge garage, the owner fits his suburban and still has plenty of space for storage. The main level of this home has an open floor plan with great room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry and half bath. 2nd floor has laundry closet, master suite plus 2 additional bedrooms. This home is very roomy and you'll never run out of storage. Rare fenced in backyard with extended patio. Community has walking trails, basketball court, tennis and playground. Darden Towe Park, Rivanna River area very close by as well!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Library board can't change name on its own

Library board can't change name on its own

“My agenda here is to make sure that this area's most inclusive, diverse and free community resource doesn't get sidetracked or handicapped by this discussion,” the board's incoming chair said Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert