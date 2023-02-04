On a cul de sac, this energy-efficient Longwood Arts & Crafts townhome includes Hardie-plank siding & decorative board and batten exteriors. Inside, the first floor is open & welcoming featuring 9' ceilings, a spacious great room, dining area, and kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite countertops & gleaming stainless GE appliances. Spend an evening relaxing on the deck! Hardwood throughout the main level, oak stairs & ceramic tile in the baths. The second floor has three bedrooms. The Master Bedroom Suite includes a walk-in closet and master bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower! There's a second full-sized bathroom in the hallway, a laundry closet, and two linen closets. The walkout basement is perfect for a home gym and extra storage and is also ready to be finished for additional space. Low maintenance for busy lifestyles. Prime location near a host of conveniences. Only 1 mile from I-64, 2 miles from UVA, 2.4 miles from Downtown Mall. Only 0.2 miles from Charlottesville Area Transit - perfect for those commuting to UVA or the Medical Center. Great shopping, dining, a gym, and more are only minutes away at 5th Street Station (including Wegmans). Numerous city parks and trails are only minutes away.