CENTRALLY LOCATED and charming Belmont Cottage! This desirable 3BR/2.5BA home features HARDWOOD floors throughout, private FENCED-IN YARD, and gorgeous OPEN CONCEPT floor plan. The kitchen features GRANITE countertops, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, a large EAT-IN Island, and beautiful WHITE CABINETS. Enjoy hosting meals in the dining room or simply enjoying a cup of coffee out on the back patio. Upstairs you will find the primary suite featuring a private bathroom with SEPARATE VANITIES, two additional bedrooms, and full bath. Plenty of on-street parking in addition to the PRIVATE DRIVEWAY behind the home. Located just 250 ft. from the Rivanna Trailheads, less than 1.5 miles to the Downtown Mall and 5th Street Station shopping, 2 miles from UVA, and less than 5 miles from multiple local vineyards! Great INVESTMENT POTENTIAL.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $389,750
