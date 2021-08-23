GREAT ONE LEVEL FLOORPLAN w/Cathedral ceilings, skylights, eat-in kitchen with Ceramic tile floor and Pantry. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master bath has whirlpool tub and separate shower. Gas log fireplace in LR. Delightful screened-in porch off Living room. Freshly painted interior and new w/w carpeting throughout. Roof replaced 2019. Two car garage has workshop area. Estate will provide a one-year Home Buyer Warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $388,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
The students were disenrolled after “receiving multiple reminders via email, text, phone calls, calls to parents that they were out of compliance.”
Nearly every locality in Virginia has substantial to high rates of coronavirus transmission, turning the Commonwealth into a majority red state when it comes to levels of community spread.
A Greene County grand jury handed down an additional 12 charges on August 9 to the father who was already facing two charges for allegedly har…
In response, the city said the survey and the release of its results occurred during “a difficult reorganization and the recent terminations of employment of members of the city’s SWAT Team.”
Nearly every locality in Virginia has substantial to high rates of coronavirus transmission, turning the commonwealth into a majority-red state when it comes to levels of community spread.
The 41-year-old was a co-founder of the Whitest Kids U Know, a sketch comedy group.
Members have run into strong opposition on Grounds and on social media.
Keytaon Thompson sliced through the defense during a passing drill early in Friday night’s Virginia football practice, proving difficult to cover in open space.