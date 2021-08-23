 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $388,000

GREAT ONE LEVEL FLOORPLAN w/Cathedral ceilings, skylights, eat-in kitchen with Ceramic tile floor and Pantry. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths. Master bath has whirlpool tub and separate shower. Gas log fireplace in LR. Delightful screened-in porch off Living room. Freshly painted interior and new w/w carpeting throughout. Roof replaced 2019. Two car garage has workshop area. Estate will provide a one-year Home Buyer Warranty.

