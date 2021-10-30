3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $385,000

 Skip to main content
Enter into this 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom END UNIT TOWNHOME with ROOFTOP BALCONY MOUNTAIN VIEWS and ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE to experience an EAT-IN KITCHEN with GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, luxury MAPLE CABINETS, and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, a spacious PRIMARY SUITE and ENSUITE BATH with GLASS SHOWER, gorgeous HARDWOOD FLOORS, and 4th FLOOR BONUS ROOM! Entertain friends on the LOWER BACK DECK, watch a football game in the OPEN CONCEPT LIVING ROOM, and enjoy having the LAUNDRY room be located on the same floor as the bedrooms! Located just minutes from Hollymead shopping, the Charlottesville airport, Fernbrook Natural Area, and Chisholm Vineyards and just 15 minutes from UVA/the hospital!

