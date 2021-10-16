 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $383,000

Flooded with natural light this stunning 3 bedroom/4 bath end unit townhome has been immaculately kept and is move-in ready. Generous kitchen with beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Bright and open floor plan. Owner's suite offers a walk-in closet and luxurious bath with tiled shower. Laundry is conveniently located on the bedroom level. The entry level has a spacious office/den with an adjoining half bath. Privacy and view of common area from the deck make this end unit particularly special. Walk to Hollymead Town Center.

