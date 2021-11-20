3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $383,000

Bright and spacious living in this beautifully designed 2019 3 bed/4 bath end unit townhome. Open floor plan, lots of natural light and move-in ready, this home is like new without the wait! Gorgeous kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, large eat-in island and pantry. Owner's suite and 2 guest bedrooms on upper floor along with wonderful entry level family room with attached half bath, currently used as home office, allows for versatile opportunities for work & study. Great deck for entertaining and a 2 car garage. Easy walk to Hollymead Town Center, Harris Teeter, Bonefish Grill, Starbucks and more.