3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $380,000

Looking for a NEW townhouse convenient to downtown but don't want to deal with construction well here is your opportunity. This like new build at Spring Hill Village built in 2021 by Stanley Martin (the Perry) is awaiting your tour. The 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath unit offers a GOURMET kitchen, OPEN floor plan with living room and breakfast nook/dining room area that walks out to a deck perfect for enjoying your morning coffee. Walk into main level with potential office space/den half bath with garage in rear. Second floor offers kitchen with wall oven & microwave, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, large island, dining room space with living room. 3 bedroom 2 full baths on the 3rd floor. This townhouse has a rear facing 2 car garage. Dog park, and soon to come Tot lot & fire pit area will be added to common areas.