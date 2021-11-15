3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $375,000

Classic, one level brick ranch on 1.5 acres SO CLOSE to all things Charlottesville! Enjoy the beautiful pastoral & stream views with Carter Mountain as your back drop. Walk to the head of the Monticello Trail, Michie Tavern or PVCC or hop in your car & be at the downtown mall or UVA in a few minutes. The easy living floor plan provides wonderful light-filled living spaces, including the open kitchen / family room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace & large bay window overlooking the expansive yard. The spacious, multi-purpose sun room functions as a mud-room w/ lockers, rec. room & living area w/ wood burning stove & tile floor. Beautiful hardwood & tile floors throughout the main level. The primary bedroom features an attached bath w/ new Carrara vanity & gray tile floor. 2 additional bedrooms & full bath complete the main level. The 1,452 square foot unfinished basement includes a laundry room w/ sink, fireplace & a partially finished full bath & is ready for the next owner to maximize its full potential! Property also includes a 2 car detached garage w/ separate storage area & a carport.