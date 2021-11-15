Classic, one level brick ranch on 1.5 acres SO CLOSE to all things Charlottesville! Enjoy the beautiful pastoral & stream views with Carter Mountain as your back drop. Walk to the head of the Monticello Trail, Michie Tavern or PVCC or hop in your car & be at the downtown mall or UVA in a few minutes. The easy living floor plan provides wonderful light-filled living spaces, including the open kitchen / family room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace & large bay window overlooking the expansive yard. The spacious, multi-purpose sun room functions as a mud-room w/ lockers, rec. room & living area w/ wood burning stove & tile floor. Beautiful hardwood & tile floors throughout the main level. The primary bedroom features an attached bath w/ new Carrara vanity & gray tile floor. 2 additional bedrooms & full bath complete the main level. The 1,452 square foot unfinished basement includes a laundry room w/ sink, fireplace & a partially finished full bath & is ready for the next owner to maximize its full potential! Property also includes a 2 car detached garage w/ separate storage area & a carport.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a…
Five charges against Richard "Trey" Coe were certified: two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of strangulation.
“Creating more instability after the last two years of constant change and anxiety has created even more stress in our lives,” the Albemarle Education Association said of the new payroll system.
Former Charlottesville Police Chief Brackney files discrimination complaints against city, wants $3 million settlement
Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney has filed a discrimination complaint against the city with the U.S. Equal Employment Oppo…
Charlottesville’s Director of Communications Brian Wheeler is resigning, effective Nov. 19.
Playing without injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Virginia football team struggles in a 28-3 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame.
“From my time being a classroom teacher and administrator, I will tell you that the longest stretch mentally is the time from the Martin Luther King holiday to spring break."
The Traditionalist Worker Party, or TWP, has been a particular focus of the case so far as the plaintiffs have called upon various communications evidence from the group’s members.
According to Peter Simi’s testimony, white supremacist movements are based around several core ideas: racist ideology; a central role of violence; front and backstage talk; and plausible deniability.
Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-58 loss to Navy.