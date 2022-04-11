3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $374,900

LOCATION & NO HOA! This Well Built, One Family Owned, Brick Home is waiting on its next owners to give it their Personal Touches and Loving Care! A Country Feel Gem...yet 5 minutes away to all of Charlottesville conveniences! This Home sits on 3 Acres with Scenic Mountain Views from your Kitchen/Dining Room and Master Bedroom on the Main Level! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Baths Home, Freshly Polished Wood Flooring, New ROOF in 2014, New WELL in 2021, Kitchen with Newer APPLIANCES in 2020, and the Inside just Freshly Painted PLUS a Back Loading 1 Car Garage! Lower Level features a spacious Family Room with Woodstove, Entrance to back Patio, a half bath, utility room, storage, and an Oversized 1 Car Garage! Paved Driveway with extra parking! The possibilities are endless with the large back yard, which has a stream on one side of it. Room for the kids and pets to play, create your Flower & Vegetable Gardens, etc. Sold "As Is, Where Is." Inspection for Informational Purposes Only. Come make this home your own!