This is the largest town home floor plan offered in Riverwood. Like-new 3BR/2.5BA end unit town home w/ garage. HERS rated for energy efficiency. Main living area is an open layout w/ excellent flow between kitchen, dining room, living room & sunroom. Upgraded kitchen features extended cabinetry plus an oversized island w/ seating for 4, granite counters, large pantry, gas cooking & glass front cabinets. Light filled, spacious rec room on entry level steps out onto a covered rear patio & landscaped yard. Additional upgrades include: large deck, tray ceiling, LVP flooring, tiled shower w/ seat + soaking tub. Convenient location close to NGIC, DIA & Hollymead Town Center. Enjoy access to the neighborhood trail to the river. HOA includes lawn mowing & trash collection. Open Sunday 3/19 from 2-4.