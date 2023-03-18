This is the largest town home floor plan offered in Riverwood. Like-new 3BR/2.5BA end unit town home w/ garage. HERS rated for energy efficiency. Main living area is an open layout w/ excellent flow between kitchen, dining room, living room & sunroom. Upgraded kitchen features extended cabinetry plus an oversized island w/ seating for 4, granite counters, large pantry, gas cooking & glass front cabinets. Light filled, spacious rec room on entry level steps out onto a covered rear patio & landscaped yard. Additional upgrades include: large deck, tray ceiling, LVP flooring, tiled shower w/ seat + soaking tub. Convenient location close to NGIC, DIA & Hollymead Town Center. Enjoy access to the neighborhood trail to the river. HOA includes lawn mowing & trash collection. Open Sunday 3/19 from 2-4.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The biggest single-family property in Charlottesville, and the longtime home of the family that gave the city’s Fifeville neighborhood its nam…
A company tied to business mogul Dany Garcia has acquired a 120-year-old estate in Orange County adjacent to the residence of Garcia’s ex-husb…
The new Birch & Bloom farm-to-table steakhouse, set to open within the new Forum Hotel at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Bu…
For all the focus on Kihei Clark’s ill-fated Hail Mary and JP Pegues’ subsequent 3-pointer, UVa’s first-round NCAA tournament loss to Furman w…
A construction worker died after falling from a bridge at the Contemplative Commons project site at the University of Virginia on Tuesday, a u…