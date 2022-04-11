 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $369,000

BRICK RANCH in GREENBRIER! Fantastic opportunity in a walkable community with mature trees and quick access to 250/29. Brick home has expansive yard with Storage Shed, hardwood floors, fireplace, and three full bathrooms. Sun filled rooms, screened terrace, and incredible storage - inside and out. Recent Capital improvements include: new Windows (5 years), new Roof (2017/2018), new Breaker Panel Box (3 years), new Gas H/W heater (3 years), newly added recessed Lights (2018), new D/W (4 months), plus new Kitchen fridge & range/stove (5 years). Don't miss this unique opportunity! Shown by Appointment.

