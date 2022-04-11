BRICK RANCH in GREENBRIER! Fantastic opportunity in a walkable community with mature trees and quick access to 250/29. Brick home has expansive yard with Storage Shed, hardwood floors, fireplace, and three full bathrooms. Sun filled rooms, screened terrace, and incredible storage - inside and out. Recent Capital improvements include: new Windows (5 years), new Roof (2017/2018), new Breaker Panel Box (3 years), new Gas H/W heater (3 years), newly added recessed Lights (2018), new D/W (4 months), plus new Kitchen fridge & range/stove (5 years). Don't miss this unique opportunity! Shown by Appointment.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $369,000
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m on U.S. 33.
Due to a number-crunching bug, the new data in the Blue Ridge Health District is not currently an accurate picture of what is happening locally with COVID-19 cases.
Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's nephew, visited UVa on Saturday. He's the nation's top high school quarterback.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.
Nine-year-old Niko has been in isolated custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for more than six years after a woman said he got loose in her yard and killed her cat.
For the first time in four years, Virginia doesn’t expect to be facing a major roster rebuild going into the offseason.
By Hilary Holladay
“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.
Sam Brunelle is coming home.
Rhymes Tremaine Walker, 23, and Miracle Octayvis Sims, 25, both of Charlottesville, were arrested and each charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Federal grant could get the planning process rolling.